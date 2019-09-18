Council hands over keys to museum on controversial site

Smiles all round as Evans Head Living Museum volunteers receive the keys to the door of their new home. Left to right: Volunteer Mick Ryan, RVC's Ryan Gaiter and Latoya Cooper, Living Museum president Dr Richard Gates, and volunteers Helen Fredericksen and Lyn Hunt.

Smiles all round as Evans Head Living Museum volunteers receive the keys to the door of their new home. Left to right: Volunteer Mick Ryan, RVC's Ryan Gaiter and Latoya Cooper, Living Museum president Dr Richard Gates, and volunteers Helen Fredericksen and Lyn Hunt.

THE Living Museum has been given a new lease of life with the refurbished 1920s school building at its new site next to the Evans Head Beach Kiosk.

Richmond Valley Council staff handed over the keys of the new Evans Head Living Museum building to the museum's volunteers.

The Living Museum and former Community Technology Centre buildings were moved to make way for a $6.3 million HealthOne facility.

The former site was Woodburn Street and the new site is at the Reflections Holiday Park, on a piece of Crown land managed by Council.

Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow said the second building on the site would be converted into a visitor information centre.

The Evans Head Living Museum is staffed by volunteers with the collection focused on seven major themes: World War II including the state heritage-listed Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome, Aboriginal history and culture, the natural environment, agriculture, fishing, sport and mining.

Living Museum volunteer Richard Gates said the date the museum opened was likely to be some time in October.

"Depends on services being hooked up,” Mr Gates said.

"And we only have one building now so storage is an issue.”

Evans Head Living Museum has been refurbished and is at its new site at Reflections.

The new visitor information centre next to the museum will also be volunteer-run, and will display handmade local goods.

The new centre will complement the service already offered by the Evans Head Bowlo and Council's office by providing an important and reliable source for informing and educating visitors about local areas and tourism products.

With an upgrade planned for Council's Evans Head administration building and library, it is anticipated the visitor centre will need to be used for temporary office space during the construction phase.

When the site for the Living Museum was announced, many residents were unhappy about the demolition of the former shade shed and removal of the children's play park, to make room for the two buildings.