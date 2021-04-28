Council hands down decision on triathlon’s date change

Byron Bay Triathlon’s date for 2021 has been changed.

The date of the Byron Bay Triathlon has been changed from May 8 to 9.

This change, approved by Byron Shire Council, means the event, which involves street closures in the Byron CBD, will now be held on Mother’s Day.

The matter went before the council’s meeting on Thursday.

Cr Cate Coorey said the event “does cause some problems on main streets”.

Cr Basil Cameron said the matter was discussed by the Local Traffic Committee every year.

“It’s quite a disruptive event,” he said.

“I think they made a change a couple of years ago to some extent.

“There’s almost constant discussions going on to try to rethink it so it doesn’t cause so much disruption.”

Councillors unanimously supported the date change and also resolved to consider a review of the route for future triathlons “to lessen the inconvenience to residents along the route”.

Race director Mike Crawley earlier this month issued a statement foreshadowing the date change, and warning residents will need to support the change or risk seeing the event fold.

He said the date change was suggested by the council and local police.

“Information shared with us suggests the number of vehicles would likely be so large that when we close the cycle course, traffic could backup along Ewingsdale Road and up onto the Pacific Highway,” he said at the time.

“Additionally, the Byron bypass road will be working for the first time but unfortunately will increase the re-diversion of north-south traffic flow into the middle section of our closed cycle course – creating an immediate overloading as the traffic will not be able move through.”

He warned it “would be the last year of a triathlon in Byron Bay” if there was a lack of acceptance of the change of date.

