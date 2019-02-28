Council gives controversial sculptor a second chance

ONE FOR THE BIRDS: Corey Thomas' 12 metre tall lighthouse sculpture on the new Bayshore Drive Roundabout in Byron Bay.

THE artist of the controversial Bayshore Drive roundabout sculpture in Byron Bay will get a second chance to redeem himself by going back to the drawing board to prove to council his artwork deserves to stay.

Byron Shire Council spent more than two hours on Thursday debating what exactly should be done about the sculpture, which went viral online last year when social media users compared its design with a sex toy.

After a lengthy discussion, council has supported the Public Art Panel's (PAP) suggestion to allow the artist, Corey Thomas, to continue work to complete the sculpture.

PAP has reported Mr Thomas ran out of time during the sculpture's installation in December as a result of misinformation about access to the sight, poor light and weather conditions.

Council has decided to allow the PAP to further consult with Mr Thomas to assess what he needs to do to complete the project.

Mr Thomas has indicated previously to the PAP there are around 800 birds that could be added to improve the sculpture.

Although Mr Thomas is prepared to cover his own living costs, council staff estimate a further $32,000-$45,000 will be required to complete the work over a five day period and would include traffic control to coordinate the one traffic lane closure that would be required to complete the work.

The original budget for the project was $55,000.

Council staff during the meeting admitted they had "severely" underestimated the budget required for a major public arts project, with research revealing similar works in other shires usually cost somewhere in the six figures.

"It's only fair we give any artists who has put in a piece of work the chance to demonstrate how they can finish and improve it," Councillor and PAP chairperson Sarah Ndiaye said.

"This (decision) doesn't commit the $45,000. The PAP will address this with such scrutiny and if the artists can't address (the problems) with something better then they won't touch this project with a ten foot pole. We need to give the artist the chance to demonstrate how he could complete it if he was given the opportunity.

"The art panel will look at this very seriously, the costs involved and what (completing the sculpture) would add to what we'll have in the end."

After his amendment to leave the sculpture the way it is was lost, Cr Paul Spooner said he didn't believe the public would be "happy with more money being poured into this project".

Council has also budgeted $2000 to cover any extra associated travel costs Mr Thomas might incur during this consultation process with PAP.