The project will collaborate with businesses to provide spoking areas in order to reduce littering. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily
News

Council gets $80K in grants to combat littering

Javier Encalada
20th Dec 2019 11:00 AM
BYRON Shire Council has received two grants from the NSW EPA Council Litter Prevention Grants for a total of $80,000.

The first grant, of $55,000, will allow council to fund phase 2 of its Butt Free Byron Shire project.

This project aims to reduce littering across Byron Shire by targeting the 2.4 million people who visits Byron Shire every year.

Council has identified a key barrier has been communicating effectively with this large audience, so the project will undertake four advertised clean-up to communicate expected behaviour.

Don’t be a Tosser! messaging will be installed at the baggage claim at Ballina airport.

The project will develop and implement a Schoolies’ Week reduction plan related to litter on the beaches and foreshores.

Four enforcement blitzes will occur throughout the project and will support the smoking ban on the local beaches.

The project will collaborate with businesses to provide smoking areas to reduce cigarette butt litter.

The project was also awarded an additional $5,000 to undertake clean-ups at a Reverse Vending Machine site in Byron Bay.

The second grant awarded by the EPA to Byron Shire Council, for $25,000 is the Own It And Act project for Internal Litter Prevention.

This project will develop and implement a comprehensive internal education campaign to promote and embed litter prevention behaviour to all Byron Shire Council staff.

The project will educate staff on the need for litter prevention and the effects of micro litter on the natural environment.

Engagement with staff will take place through a workshop, staff notice boards, all staff forums and internal networks.

The EPA also awarded a $69,572 grant to the Seabin Foundation Limited as part of its latest NSW DPIE Community Litter Grant.

One half of the duo who created the Seabin, a revolutionary garbage bin for the ocean, is Pete Ceglinksi, who grew up in the Brunswick Heads-Ocean Shores area, went to Mullumbimby High School.

The Connecting Seabin Data with Communities project will work in four locations along the north NSW coast, and will focus on litter in waterways to help local communities draw the link with litter on adjacent land.

By raising awareness of debris in waterways and littering behaviour nearby on the land, the project aims to reduce litter found both on land and captured in nearby Seabins.

A key focus is working with nearby businesses and boat owners to promote the litter prevention message through outreach to customers and community members.

Litter grants are funded by the nine-year $802 million Waste Less, Recycle More initiative.

