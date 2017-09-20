24°
Council furious after asbestos contaminates recycling

Asbestos contaminated a truck-load of recycling in the Richmond Valley Council area.
AN ENTIRE truck-load of kerbside recyclables had to be sent to landfill this week, after Richmond Valley Council discovered it had been contaminated with asbestos.

The council posted on its Facbeook page: "Your yellow-lidded recycling bin is NOT for building waste, especially not asbestos, which requires speciality handling to avoid harm to workers operating landfill and recycling facilities.

"In fact, it is illegal to dispose of asbestos waste in domestic garbage bins.

"It is also illegal to recycle, re-use, or illegally dump asbestos products.

"Asbestos only costs 30 cents per kilo to dispose of at the Nammoona Resource Recovery Facility in Casino, yet the few kilograms illegally dumped yesterday have cost RVC ratepayers $2080 in levies to put in landfill."

For a reminder about what items can go in what bins, head to the council's website.

