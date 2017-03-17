Council frustrated after asbestos dumped near school

This material, believed to be asbestos, was dumped at the Bexhill Quarry carpark.

LISMORE City Council is appealing for information after dangerous waste was illegally dumped in the local area.

"Council is seeking help from any person who may have knowledge of the illegal dumping of waste materials thought to contain asbestos at the Bexhill Quarry carpark," a council spokesperson said this morning.

"The incident is believed to have recently occurred and was reported to Council on Tuesday, 7 March.

"The material is fibrous cement sheeting believed to have been used for fencing or wall cladding and was found wrapped in black plastic.

"The material measures approximately 1800mm in length and 900mm wide.

"If used as fencing, the material would have covered an area of approximately 1.8m to 2m in height and 10m in length.

"The material was dumped at a location that is frequently used by children and very close to a school bus stop.

"If you have any information regarding this illegal dumping, phone Council on 1300 87 83 87."

The Bexhill Quarry carpark is right across the road from a local public school.

Any information received by will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.