Council forks out $130K on flood management plan

TO INFORM their new North Byron Flood Plan, Byron Shire Council is calling on residents affected by the 2017 flood to tell their stories.

The aim of the Flood Risk Management Study and Plan is to give Council solid information to allow for the development of strategies and options to better manage flood risk in the future.

Council received $130,000 from the NSW Office of Environment and Heritage to do the North Byron Floodplain Risk Management Study and Plan.

Byron Shire Council's Flood Engineer James Flockton said the focus would be on the Brunswick River, Marshalls Creek and Simpsons Creek catchments and includes Mullumbimby, Billinudgel, Ocean Shores, New Brighton and South Golden Beach.

"Some properties in these areas were completely inundated with water in 2017 and it's these people we want to hear from because their first hand experience about the rise and fall of the flood water will be extremely valuable,” Mr Flockton said.

"The study will also review all relevant Council and NSW plans relating to land management, flood risk management, rising sea levels, climate change and emergency management.”

"Floods have a terrible impact on the community and the information that we gather as part of this study will help Council try to manage future flood events and minimise the risk to residents and their properties.”

Council is urging all residents who live in the northern part of the Byron Shire to complete a survey that will provide important local flood information and the community's thoughts on various mitigation options.

The survey can be found on Council's website, https://www.byron.nsw.gov.au/Services/Environment/Fire-and-flood/Floodplains#section-3

"Council will also be holding community information sessions, later in the project, so there will be a range of ways for people to talk to Council about how the final plan looks,” Mr Flockton said.