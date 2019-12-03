Menu
Lismore City Council continues its works on Beardow St, Lismore Heights.
News

Council fixes Lismore’s toxic landslip

Aisling Brennan
, aisling.brennan@northernstar.com.au
3rd Dec 2019 12:00 AM
THE multimillion-dollar project to fix a landslip, which exposed toxic waste in the heart of Lismore, has been completed after months of delays.

The landslip in Beardow Street, Lismore Heights, occurred during the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie in 2017 and revealed the site was contaminated with toxic heavy metals and asbestos.

It is estimated the site had been contaminated for more than 40 years.

After lengthy delays and a court battle between the council and a landowner over access to the site, the state and federal governments contributed $2.4 million earlier this year to ensure the project could be completed.

“Council is still waiting to hear back from the NSW Environment Protection Authority following testing to determine if the waste material exposed during the initial landslip extended to other areas of the road reserve,” the council’s director of infrastructure services, Peter Jeuken, said.

“We will advise residents once we are notified by the EPA.”

beardow street landslip epa investigation ex-tropical cyclone debbie lismore city council northern rivers councils
Lismore Northern Star

