Council feels pinch as flood damage bill swells

A DAMAGE bill of $3 million is estimated to be incurred by Richmond Valley Council to fix roads and drainage following the recent floods.

As repair works begin, the council said the floods will "significantly impact” its capital and maintenance program budgets.

The council said the additional costs will have "a knock on effect” on the council's asset management projects, risking long delays to other projects in the valley.

Flood waters continue to flow over numerous roads throughout the Mid-Richmond area with road closures in place along some routes.

The Coraki-Woodburn Road, an arterial corridor connecting the region, remains closed along some sections.

The council encouraged companies with heavy haulage vehicles to minimise their use of this road until flooding recedes in the coming days.

However, the council warned it may take several days of fine weather to assess the full extent of damages.

Major areas affected include New Italy, Ellangowan, Myrtle Creek and areas around Coraki.

General Manager Vaughan Macdonald said the council is working to provide the community with temporary detours for all motorists.

"The wash out of the culvert on the Swan Bay-New Italy Road is a major concern for us,” Mr MacDonald said.

"We are investigating times frames and short term solutions to provide a passable route as the extensive damage will take time repair. We understand the critical link the road provides to the community and it is a priority to reconnect this passage.”

The council's roadwork crews have been out in force signposting flooded areas, removing debris and prioritising the restoration of severely damaged roads to allow access for residents and emergency services.

Mr MacDonald reinforced the message of emergency services to avoid travel through floodwaters after a family was winched to safety in the valley at the weekend.