Council explains why it needs to increase rates

Richmond Valley Council is explaining to residents why they need to increase rates.

Richmond Valley Council is explaining to residents why they need to increase rates. Waldemarus

RICHMOND Valley Council has a reputation as a 'can-do' council, general manager Vaughan Macdonald said.

To keep 'doing', council needs an additional 2.7 per cent rate peg.

It has been at the same level for the past four years,” Mr Macdonald said.

RVC has the lowest rates in the Northern Rivers with Kyogle the second lowest.

NSW is the only state that fixes, or pegs, rates as set by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal. It is quite a process for councils to vary rates because of IPART's regulations.

Mayor Robert Mustow said council wanted to continue to deliver improved services and exciting projects for the community. To achieve this, council needed an additional rate revenue to remain financially sustainable.

The options canvassed included standard rate-peg rise of 2.7 per cent a rise of 5.5 per cent or 7 per cent.

"To the average residential ratepayer these rate rises would cost around 50c per week, $1 per week, or $1.32 respectively,” Cr Mustow said.

"A 5.5 per cent rate rise would generate $2.97 million over a four-year period from 2019-2020 to 2022-2023, and a 7 per cent rise would generate $3.86 million.”

There will be community consultations at Casino Community and Cultural Centre on February 4 at 6pm and at the Evans Head Surf Club on February 6 at 6pm. Further information is available at council offices and libraries.

Written submissions close midday Wednesday, February 6. Post to the General Manager, Richmond Valley Council, Locked Bag 10, Casino NSW 2470 or email council@ richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au

For more information visit richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au/page/Your_Council/Special_ Rate_Variation/