Council expected to reveal multi-millon budget black hole

BUDGET NEWS: Lismore City Council General Manager Shelley Oldham is slated to make an announcement on the state of the Council budget at 10am Tuesday February 26.

LISMORE City Council is expected to reveal today a multi-million dollar black hole in its budget.

Rumours of a cash deficit of up to $6 million have been circulating on social media, although no one from council has confirmed that figure as yet.

A media conference has been called at 10am to talk about the Quarterly Budget Review Statement and "council's current financial position”.

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith and Lismore City Council General Manager Shelley Oldham will front the cameras outside council chambers.

It's an unusual step to call a media conference about the budget in the first place, especially if you don't have something big to talk about, either good or bad.

Ms Oldham was appointed general manager in October last year and has since conducted a roots and branch assessment of council's status.

She has previously worked for almost a decade as the Senior Vice President and Head of Public Sector at Capgemini.

She was also the Director of Strategy at the Department of Treasury and Finance in Victoria and has broad experience working in government transformation, stakeholder management and strategy.