Council ends free parking at Lismore Base Hospital

FREE PARKING GONE: Lismore City Council has revealed it will end free parking outside Lismore Base Hospital on January 18, 2021. .

If you are stuck in a queue for a COVID-19 test, keep an eye on the time or you could risk a hefty parking fine.

Although the Local Health District has seen a jump in people wanting COVID-19 tests, Lismore City Council is ending the moratorium on free parking around Lismore Base Hospital next week.

On Tuesday January 12, the council announced it will return parking controls around the Lismore Base Hospital to pre-COVID-19 conditions from Monday, January 18, 2021.

In October 2020, the council granted a three month extension to allow councillors to study the impact paid parking would have on staff working on COVID-19 related matters.

This means all-day paid parking along Hunter and Dalziel Sts and time-limited parking along Weaver and McKenzie St and Laurel Ave will be reintroduced from this date.

Parking restrictions were eased for six months in April 2020 in the Lismore Base Hospital precinct in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was further extended in October for another three months.

Changes will be made in the coming weeks to parking signage and meter displays to return parking controls to pre-COVID-19 operations.

