Council ‘disappointed’ by sand erosion stickybeaks

THE behaviour of people stickybeaking on severely damaged beaches has been “disappointing and frustrating” for Byron Shire Council.



As Northern Rivers residents brace for more severe weather, the Tweed Byron Emergency Operations Committee has been activated.

The council’s director of infrastructure services Phil Holloway said the behaviour of some, during dangerous conditions, was concerning.

“Council staff have been assessing the damage to our coastline at Main Beach and Belongil, with police and lifeguards on patrol to ensure public safety,” Mr Holloway said.

“It has been disappointing and frustrating to see people on the dunes during the event, causing further erosion.

“People need to stay right away from the dunes during this severe weather event,” Mr Holloway said.

“Further coastal erosion is expected, with high tides to continue for the rest of the week.”

The comments come after a man was almost dragged into the water when a platform collapsedon Byron Bay’s Main Beach.

Mr Holloway said staff had been on standby to perform another beach scraping at Belongil Creek.

But the creek opened naturally during high tide this morning.

The tide is next expected to peak at 9.45am Tuesday.

A Bureau of Meteorology Flood Watch remains in place for the Northern Rivers, with minor flooding forecasted at Billinudgel and Mullumbimby this evening, as a result of renewed river rises and heavy rainfall.

“Our thoughts are with residents in the Byron Shire hinterland who are currently isolated as a result of flooding,” Mr Holloway said.

“We have roads closed at Upper Main Arm, Upper Wilsons Creek, Eureka, Upper Coopers Creek, Wanganui.

Rough seas, strong marine winds and heavy rain have closed down Byron Bay beaches to tourists and residents.

“We have over 40 roads across the shire where we have issued cautions.

“It’s important that all residents avoid travelling on our rural roads wherever possible.”

“We have 50 residents at Upper Main Arm who have been without power since yesterday morning.

“Council crews will not be able to assess and repair the damage to the access tracks at Causeways 12 and 14 until flood waters recede.

“We acknowledge this is a challenging time for our Upper Main Arm Residents.”

Residents of Brunswick Heads lost power for some time this morning, but services were restored before 1pm.

“Fallen trees and debris have been a problem for us in Byron Shire, and will continue to be an issue with rain and wind persisting,” Mr Holloway said.

“Police will be doing welfare checks on residents in some of the accessible low lying area in Byron Shire throughout the evening, including our caravan parks.

For updates emergency information visit Byron Shire Council’s emergency dashboard.

If you need assistance from the SES phone 132 500.

In an emergency, phone Triple 0.