Council devises plan to finalise 'complex' business

Lismore City Council will sit an extra two times before Christmas due to big agendas.

LISMORE City Council will sit an additional two more times before Christmas to get through the large amount of council business still needing to be finalised before the end of the year.

During Tuesday's meeting, the council voted unanimously to an additional two extra ordinary council meetings to assist with an overflow of business expected.

Council staff recommended the additional meetings "because of the complexity of the business to be discussed at the ordinary council meeting on November 12 and December 10, and the large amount of business that requires resolution prior to year end”.

The additional meetings have been scheduled for 6pm on Tuesday, November 26 and Tuesday, December 3.

However, if the additional ordinary meeting on December 3 is not required, then the meeting can be cancelled after consultation between the General Manager and Mayor Isaac Smith.

These extra meetings will follow the adjourned council meeting on Tuesday, November 19, which was postponed after some councillors were unable to make the November 12 meeting due to bush fires.

The council were expected to vote on whether to increase rates but chose to adjourn their decision until more councillors were available.