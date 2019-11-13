Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lismore City Council will sit an extra two times before Christmas due to big agendas.
Lismore City Council will sit an extra two times before Christmas due to big agendas. Northern Star
Council News

Council devises plan to finalise 'complex' business

Aisling Brennan
by
13th Nov 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LISMORE City Council will sit an additional two more times before Christmas to get through the large amount of council business still needing to be finalised before the end of the year.

During Tuesday's meeting, the council voted unanimously to an additional two extra ordinary council meetings to assist with an overflow of business expected.

Council staff recommended the additional meetings "because of the complexity of the business to be discussed at the ordinary council meeting on November 12 and December 10, and the large amount of business that requires resolution prior to year end”.

The additional meetings have been scheduled for 6pm on Tuesday, November 26 and Tuesday, December 3.

However, if the additional ordinary meeting on December 3 is not required, then the meeting can be cancelled after consultation between the General Manager and Mayor Isaac Smith.

These extra meetings will follow the adjourned council meeting on Tuesday, November 19, which was postponed after some councillors were unable to make the November 12 meeting due to bush fires.

The council were expected to vote on whether to increase rates but chose to adjourn their decision until more councillors were available.

council meetings lismore city counci
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Fifita pays up for freedom

    Fifita pays up for freedom
    • 13th Nov 2019 12:40 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man arrested over stolen RFS and ambulance equipment

        Man arrested over stolen RFS and ambulance equipment

        Crime RICHMOND Police say the man is not a member of the RFS or Ambulance Service.

        No decision on rates at council meeting

        premium_icon No decision on rates at council meeting

        Council News Low number of councillors delayed vote on proposed increase

        'We are frightened': Woman slams govt for lack of support

        'We are frightened': Woman slams govt for lack of support

        News A Nimbin woman has interrupted a press conference with Labor leader