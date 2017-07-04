Council development applications now online

LISMORE City Council now requires all development applications (DAs) and construction certificates (CCs) to be lodged via an electronic lodgement portal.

The NSW Government was progressively moving toward all development processes and lodgements being electronic, and this was the first big step in taking what have traditionally been over-the-counter services online.

Hardcopy applications will no longer be accepted at the council and those who wish to submit DAs or CCs on a disk or USB will pay a fee of $50.

The council's Development and Compliance Manager Peter Jeuken explained said the NSW Government will launch its electronic planning portal in November this year.

"Once applications have been lodged and reviewed, customers will be issued with the appropriate fees and these will need to be paid before the process will formally begin and a DA number is allocated,” Mr Jeuken said.

For more information phone 1300 87 83 87.