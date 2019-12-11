Menu
Geoff Hannah at the launch of the project to raise $1M over the next 22 months to purchase the Hannah Cabinet to become part of the permanent collection of the Lismore Regional Gallery.
News

Council determined to keep Hannah Cabinet in Lismore

Aisling Brennan
11th Dec 2019 9:00 AM
LISMORE City Council is extending its fundraising deadline in order to secure famous Hannah Cabinet.

Created by master craftsman Geoff Hannah, the handcrafted cabinet has been valued by world renowned auctioneers, Christie’s as worth more than $1.5 million.

The aim of the project is to raise $1 million in order to keep the cabinet in Lismore.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the council voted 6-2 in favour of extending the fundraising opportunities on behalf of the Lismore Regional Gallery to support the acquisition of The Hannah Cabinet until December 31 2022.

In a report to the council, the Hannah Cabinet Steering Committee have managed to raise $993,133 plus verbal pledges equating to $114,000 which are yet to be signed.

The committee is now entering the phase of receipting pledges and donations to the acquisition, according to the council business papers.

The fundraising delegation was formed in November 2018 and is due to conclude on December 31, 2019.

The committee has also indicated it will need to continue to raise funds for the ongoing care, display and management of the Hannah Cabinet for the next three years.

A further report will come to the council in early 2020 outlining future use of the Art Gallery Gift Account and the establishment of an associated Art Gallery Advisory Committee.

