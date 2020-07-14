Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The public, staff and councillors currently can’t access Lismore City Council chambers because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The public, staff and councillors currently can’t access Lismore City Council chambers because of COVID-19 restrictions.
News

Council delays opening chambers after COVID-19 outbreak

Aisling Brennan
14th Jul 2020 7:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE spike of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Victoria is one of the reasons Lismore City Council has delayed returning to meet in person.

Mayor Isaac Smith used his casting vote on Tuesday to have staff formulate a COVID-19 return safety plan as soon as practicable in preparation for the return of councillors, staff and the public to the council chambers for meetings and briefings.

Since the NSW Government issued its public health orders about the pandemic, the council has been meeting digitally, using video conferring to discuss agenda items monthly.

Lismore Council general manager Shelley Oldham said council staff were working on a COVID-19 return to safety plan.
Lismore Council general manager Shelley Oldham said council staff were working on a COVID-19 return to safety plan.

After Councillor Eddie Lloyd’s amendment to have the council return to the chambers for the August meeting was lost, general manager Shelley Oldham said staff had initially considered returning in August but were hesitant.

Ms Oldham said due to the “Victorian influx into our region”, the staff had thought it “prudent” to push the return of staff, councillors and the public to the Chamber back to September because of the recent spike of confirmed cases in Victoria.

“Given there were some 3500 Victorians came to our region in a space of a number of days, we thought we should wait,” she said.

coronavirusnorthernrivers lismore city council measles public health warning shelley oldham
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Jeep reveals new monster 4WD

    Jeep reveals new monster 4WD
    • 14th Jul 2020 8:58 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'I hope Thea is alive': Fears for missing woman's safety

        premium_icon 'I hope Thea is alive': Fears for missing woman's safety

        News Police fear for Thea Liddle's safety, but would not be drawn on what they think has happened to her. WATCH THE VIDEO

        What happens to people turned away at QLD border?

        premium_icon What happens to people turned away at QLD border?

        News What really happens when Victorians and people from NSW hotspots

        Much-loved Lismore shop is back and refocused

        premium_icon Much-loved Lismore shop is back and refocused

        News THE retail shop has opened back up in a new space and with a new focus.

        'DISASTER': Expect delays after snap change to border rules

        premium_icon 'DISASTER': Expect delays after snap change to border rules

        News "It's a system which is going to rely on honesty"