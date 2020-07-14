Council delays opening chambers after COVID-19 outbreak

The public, staff and councillors currently can’t access Lismore City Council chambers because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The public, staff and councillors currently can’t access Lismore City Council chambers because of COVID-19 restrictions.

THE spike of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Victoria is one of the reasons Lismore City Council has delayed returning to meet in person.

Mayor Isaac Smith used his casting vote on Tuesday to have staff formulate a COVID-19 return safety plan as soon as practicable in preparation for the return of councillors, staff and the public to the council chambers for meetings and briefings.

Since the NSW Government issued its public health orders about the pandemic, the council has been meeting digitally, using video conferring to discuss agenda items monthly.

Lismore Council general manager Shelley Oldham said council staff were working on a COVID-19 return to safety plan.

After Councillor Eddie Lloyd’s amendment to have the council return to the chambers for the August meeting was lost, general manager Shelley Oldham said staff had initially considered returning in August but were hesitant.

Ms Oldham said due to the “Victorian influx into our region”, the staff had thought it “prudent” to push the return of staff, councillors and the public to the Chamber back to September because of the recent spike of confirmed cases in Victoria.

“Given there were some 3500 Victorians came to our region in a space of a number of days, we thought we should wait,” she said.