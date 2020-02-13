Council defends ‘useless filling in of potholes’

A CONCERNED business owner says Lismore City Council crews loosely filling in potholes on Union Street in this weather was a waste of time and money.

The business owner, who wished to remain unnamed, said council crews were down there in droves yesterday filling potholes with hot mix which would “just blow away”.

He said the potholes now resembled “giant anthills”.

“It was a waste of time and money filling potholes this way ... the council had a hide seeking their SRV”.

Lismore City Council’s Director of Infrastructure Peter Jeuken said due to recent extreme wet weather, a large number of potholes have developed across Lismore’s entire road network, which are required to be repaired to improve public safety.

“Council’s preferred method of repairing potholes is using hot-mix asphalt as it is a longer lasting and a cost-effective treatment method,” Mr Jeuken said.

“However, hot-mix asphalt cannot be used in wet conditions, like we have experienced over the past several days.”

This week the council had several crews attending to potholes on various roads throughout the road network, with the high-trafficked roads being the first priority, such as the Bruxner Highway and Bangalow Road.

“As an interim measure, we are using cold-mix asphalt which is able to be used in wet conditions for potholes that are a safety concern,” he said.

“When more favourable weather conditions exist, council is then able to undertake more permanent repairs using hot-mix asphalt where required. We are working on this at the moment in preparation for better weather.”