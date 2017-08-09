Council defends recycling after floods

WASTE NOT: Lismore Council commercial services business manager Kevin Trustum, waste education officer Danielle Hanigan and consumer resources supervisor Charlie Crethar at the new MRF recycling machine which separates waste and turns glass bottles into sand for roads. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

LISMORE has defended its recycling record despite having to send nearly 5000 tonnes to an old coal mine in Queensland after the March floods.

In the wake of an ABC Four Corners report calling for a state-wide inquiry on waste being dumped into Queensland landfill, Lismore City Council's commercial services business manager Kevin Trustum said he would like to reassure residents that recycling and waste practices in Lismore were best-practice.

"Lismore has its own landfill cell and anything that cannot be recycled is landfilled right here in Lismore,” he said. "There was an exception to this during the March flood, when council received almost 50% of its entire annual waste stream in a four-week period.”

To cope with this, he said, council sent 4892 tonnes via 332 trucks to a tea tree bioenergy landfill in Ipswich.

"This was not a traditional landfill but an old coal mine pit that will be filled, capped and the methane converted to electricity to power homes,” Mr Trustum said.

"While this was necessary due to the sheer volume of waste collected during the flood, our normal practice is not to send waste away for landfill.”

Mr Trustum said during 2016/17 the council not only received 19,300 tonnes of recyclables at its Materials Recovery Facility, but also recyclables from Richmond Valley Council as well as the Ballina, Byron and Tenterfield shire councils.

"Council is committed to recycling waste we generate in our own backyard locally wherever possible (and) this was a big motivation for building the $3.65 million Materials Recovery Facility and glass processing plant in 2014,” he said.

"In the next financial year, council will build a $2.5 million commercial waste sorting facility, which will hopefully reduce waste going to landfill by another 50% or around 10,000 tonnes per year.

Byron Shire Council's team leader of resource and recovery, Lloyd Isaacson, said recycled materials from kerbside collections were sent to Lismore.

He said 10,875 tonnes were diverted from local landfill in 2016/17.