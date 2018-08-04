Council defends $1.2m Rattler locomotive contract

Gympie Regional Council has defended the procurement process used when the Rattler Railway Company awarded the $1.2 million locomotive rebuild contract.

GYMPIE Regional Council has defended its procurement process in awarding the Rattler locomotive's $1.2 million restoration work to a local business.

The rebuild is part of a wider $1.4 million rolling stock contract awarded to the council-controlled Rattler Railway Company in March last year, which awarded the locomotive rebuild contract to CPM Engineering.

Under the Local Government Regulations 2012, councils cannot enter contracts of more than $200,000 without inviting written tenders.

However, the rolling stock contract was awarded to the RRC under a provision which applied if the council "is satisfied there is only one supplier available" and/or because of the specialised or confidential nature of the work, "it would be impractical or disadvantageous" to invite quotes and tenders.

The council noted the RRC's access to existing and capable staff and management, the extensive volunteer network and time constraints as key parts of the decision.

It was noted that normal council tendering requirements would apply to a number of parts of the project.

Although the original business case said the locomotive "was best refurbished" by QR at a cost of $785,000, a council spokeswoman said QR Heritage had advised the council they were not an option for the work.

She said the Rattler Railway Company had signed off on awarding the $1.2 million rebuild of the locomotive to CPM Engineering, and that three quotes had been obtained in the process.

Since being awarded, the rebuild has blown out by $328,000 and now sits at $1.59 million.

The overall rolling stock contract is now $1.74 million.

The increase was approved by the council in April 2018, with the locomotive to be restored to a higher standard than before by CPM Engineering.