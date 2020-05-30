Menu
Boral Asphalt Plant in Alstonville
Council decides on subdivision near asphalt plant

Rebecca Fist
30th May 2020 12:00 AM
THE decision to approve the creation of four large residential lots in Alstonville came after heated debate at the Ballina Shire Council meeting on Thursday.

The land is zoned low-density residential and positioned just 300m from the Boral Asphalt Plant as the crow flies.

“Unsuspecting residents will buy properties and then the complaints will come flooding in,” Cr Sharon Cadwallader said.

“It could put into jeopardy the operations of the plant.”

Councillors discussed a nearby housing development that was approved last year.

“We approved a residential development two lots down, to then turn around and say, ‘No you can’t do that’, isn’t fair,” Cr Phil Meehan said.

“We’re not being consistent.”

Cr Sharon Parry argued that two wrongs would not make a right.

“Sometimes council does get it wrong,” she said.

“I wish we hadn’t approved a development so close to the plant, but it’s not a good reason to do it again.

“The EPA recommends a buffer of 1000m if the plant uses old technology, and Boral does.”

Not long ago, Boral were granted a five-year extension on their lease.

They operate on council land.

Mayor David Wright used his casting vote in a five-all result to see the subdivision approved, and argued that future property owners would be well aware of what they were buying into.

Councillors Meehan, Eoin Johnston, Steve McCarthy and Ben Smith also voted in favour of the subdivision.

The land will be divided into four allotments sized from 1,023 to 2,367 sqm.

