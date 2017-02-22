29°
Council cuts support for fossil fuel investors

Claudia Jambor
| 22nd Feb 2017 11:09 AM
Richmond Valley Council want to cut financial ties with banks that support fossil fuel industry
Richmond Valley Council want to cut financial ties with banks that support fossil fuel industry

RICHMOND Valley councillors were very agreeable at last night's meeting where they voted unanimously on a series of recommendations tabled from new developments to quashing support for fossil fuel investors.

Take a look at what was discussed at the meeting.

Investing in clean energy support

Cutting financial ties with banks that support fossil fuel industry in a bid to quell its growth.

In a four-part recommendation made by chief financial officer, Ryan Gaiter the council staff can now "(give) preference to financial institutions that do not support the fossil fuel industry where investments comply with Richmond Valley Council's Investment policy.”

Part of the recommendation requested "that Local Government NSW prepare and maintain and regularly update a list of authorised deposit-taking institutions that are committed to fossil free and environmentally responsible investments and lending”.

It is anticipated the list and updates will be forwarded to the council for consideration.

The council also voted to request six-monthly updates about the central financing agency for the New South Wales public sector, TCorp's Stewardship Policy and ask to consider prohibiting nuclear power.

New waste facility on the way

The first sod is hoped to be turned very soon for the construction of a new waste facility at Bora Ridge.

The council placed wheels in motion to report to the NSW Environmental Trust of its intention to proceed and sign the Deed of Agreement as soon as possible.

It comes after the council staff conducted an extensive review of the waste and resource recovery service to the Bora Ridge and Coraki area.

The review determined that building the transfer station at Bora Ridge Landfill site is the "best option to ensure service delivery to the community is maintained at an acceptable level”.

Investigations began after the closure of the Bora Ridge Landfill in May to consider the appropriate design and sizing of the new transfer station.

A temporary station was installed for community use.

Are you a tennis fanatic? Good news

Get ready to master you back hand, the council has accepted a tender to construct four new tennis courts in Evans Head.

Consultations between the council and the Evans Head Tennis Club said the development of two rebound ace courts and two synthetic courts will provide the "best possible pathway for coaching and training on surfaces used at higher tournament level.”

The club will work with the council to construct the concrete-based courts and clubhouse facilities.

Ivy and Nandabah go public

Two historic roads in Rappville will become public roads after 100 years of private ownership.

The council understands Ivy and Nandabah Streets, Rappville were not correctly dedicated as public roads when they were created in 1908.

Provisions in the Roads Act 1993 would be exercised by the council to allow it to dedicate the streets officially for public use.

The council had ruled to inform the relatives of the owner of the streets in the coming months.

If no application is made by the owner to the Land and Environment Court within 40 days of that notification, a notice will be placed in the NSW Government Gazette dedicating the land as public road

Topics:  fossil fuels northern rivers councils northern rivers environment northern rivers roads richmond valley council sustainability

