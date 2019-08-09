Council continues to lobby for highway interchange

Ballina Shire Council is continuing its lobbying efforts for a full interchange to be built at the Pacific Motorway at Cumbalum.

IT'S been eight years since the Ballina bypass opened, but Ballina Shire Council has not stopped lobbying for changes to the Cumbalum interchange on the Pacific Motorway.

The interchange was built with one south-bound off-ramp and one north-bound on-ramp -- a change from the original design which was for a full interchange with four ramps.

At a public information session on the plan for arterial roads in Ballina on August 6, the mayor, Cr David Wright told the gathering council took every opportunity to lobby for a full interchange to be built.

Council's manager of civil services, John Truman, said council had been able to lobby for the interchange to be designed so a south-bound on-ramp and a north-bound off-ramp could be added in the future.

He said staff used this year's double election -- State and Federal -- to continue their efforts to get the full interchange built.

In answer to a question from the gallery, he said the last costing council had for the extra ramps to be built was $30m to $40m, but those figures were now quite old.

The government's response to do date, the gathering was told, was it was a local traffic management issue, putting the problem back on to council.

However, as had been expected, traffic in the main arterial roads connecting to Ballina island, traffic has returned to pre-bypass levels, just without the trucks.

Some of that traffic is through traffic heading to Ballina airport and the Southern Cross Industrial Estate -- and a full interchange at Cumbalum would provide an alternative route from Lismore and Alstonville to the airport via the Pacific Motorway and Tamarind Dr.

Residents continue to push for a western arterial road which would act like a mini-bypass linking West Ballina directly with the airport and industrial area as a way of easing the traffic.

But council staff last week said that project would not come online for about 10 years because of the developer contributions available to council for road projects.

But Mr Truman said council is continuing to lobby for the full interchange to be built at Cumbalum.

He noted generally that government funds for those kinds of projects was more likely to come if the local electorate is marginal, adding the advice to "vote wisely”.