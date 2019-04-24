Menu
Two development applications for The Beach House East Coast at East Ballina have been considered by the council.
Council News

Council considers venue's belated development applications

Liana Turner
by
24th Apr 2019 2:00 PM
A COASTAL venue which was given a facelift without council approval has had two development applications considered.

Ballina Shire councillors today looked at two DAs for The Beach House East Coast.

The owners of the Shelly Beach Rd, East Ballina venue had worked on renovations before obtaining council approval.

The council has since voted to approve both DAs and to drop Land and Environment Court action against The Beach House, formally known as Dunes on Shelly Beach.

A member of the public fronted the council, suggesting a range of extra conditions, including more noise mitigation.

A planning consultant addressed councillors in support of the staff recommendation that both DAs be approved and the legal action be formally withdrawn.

He told councillors the proposal would "enhance the site's amenity” and bring "significant improvements to the overall management of the site”.

He said the applicant's "comprehensive noise management plan” surpassed basic compliance as did other suggested self-imposed restrictions on traffic management and the times during which alcohol could be supplied on site.

He stressed the venue's use would continue to be that of a conference centre, with accommodation available only in tandem with events held there and said an Indigenous cultural heritage assessment would "ensure due diligence requirements will be adhered to”.

Councillor Phil Meehan said it was a "very complex matter” and moved the staff recommendation.

Cr Meehan expressed concerns about the wording of one condition of consent, but after the council meeting was briefly closed for a confidential discussion of legal matters, councillors ultimately voted to approve both DAs.

Cr Keith Williams said the council's staff had "got it 100 per cent right”.

"The existing use is a conference centre,” he said.

"It's not a wedding reception place where the neighbours of this place can expect rowdiness.

"I think there is no reason why we shouldn't approve these development applications.

"They're for minor works for an existing use.”

Cr Williams said given their support of the applications, there was no longer a need for the council to proceed with its Class 4 proceedings before the Land and Environment Court.

Cr Sharon Parry said given the council had expended "quite a bit of money” dealing with the matter and said "the idea of a penalty should be considered”.

The two DAs related to changes and additions to a conference centre, accommodations, a caretaker's dwelling and reconfiguration of the car parking layout at the site.

ballina ballina shire council beach house the beach house east coast
Lismore Northern Star

