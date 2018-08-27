Council consider restricting acces on popular beach road

A PAID ticketing system which could see a restricted amount of cars through at one time could be introduced at the entrance of the popular Seven Mile Beach Rd at Broken Head Reserve.

Byron Shire Council carried a motion in a meeting on Thursday night to provide a report on the car parking management option after acknowledging the need to "control traffic and parking” and "protect the biodiversity” on the unsealed no through road.

It was also resolved to provide information on the creation of a shared, sealed road that commences at Seven Mile Beach Rd and Reserve Rd intersection and continues until King's Beach Carpark.

This decision came after a lengthy discussion of the option of implementing a "gate” at the beginning of the road.

During public access a Seven Mile Beach Rd resident said the road could benefit from having "some sort of boom gate or toll collection point”.

"The elephant in the room is we need some sort of control at the start of Seven Mile Beach Rd,” they said.

"A gate closure system needs to be investigated.

"It's completely overrun.”

He also suggested a shared area from the bottom of the road to Kings Beach "where people can walk on foot”.

Council staff said the current stance was a gate would not be permitted, but it did not deter conversation about it anyhow.

Mayor Simon Richardson said council needed to "find ways to create revenue to offset it”.

"This is the jewel in the crown when it comes to the environment,” Cr Richardson said.

"I'd like to get a report on three items... one to look at the question of getting paid parking along Broken Head Road near the caravan park and use that money for Seven Mile Beach Road.

"It needs to be paved to some degree, otherwise the dust will smother the biodiversity.

"Or if you treated it like a long carpark - if someone came in and you give them carpark three at Kings Beach.

"Up to Kings Beach can we make that be a shared zone, if it's a slow space where people can walk and ride their bikes it could be quite beautiful.

"We need to slow people down - the expectation people have in Australia where they can drive everywhere and park for free is unrealistic.”

Cr Paul Spooner said the concept of putting a ticketed gate across a public road would widely attract the answer "no”.

"We've talked about putting a gate at entry of Byron... save this paid parking nonsense (to which Cr Richardson said: "That's a good idea”).

"Lets put up gates all over the shire, its like building walls isn't it?,” Cr Spooner said.

Cr Michael Lyon suggested "stopping the traffic altogether until the road was sealed”.

"We know the impacts that are happening as a result of the dust so I'm open to taking it out of the public road domain and handing it to National Parks,” Cr Lyon said.

Cr Sarah Ndiaye said: "A gate needs to be included in options because it might alleviate illegal camping activity.”

"There's a gate that stops people entering the lighthouse at night, and there's one at Uluru. It's not that unheard of.”

Cr Richardson said keeping Byron's "secret beaches” a secret was becoming more difficult.

"Circumstances have changed, it shouldn't be that hard in a perfect world to have a gate in a incredible environment spot but its not available to us.

"Maybe there's going to be something like this at Australian beaches where this has to be the norm.”