Council clocks up $50 million in DA approvals

BIG FIGURE: An artist's impression of the $2 million upgrade of the Casino Drill Hall precinct. The project contributed to Richmond Valley Council accruing nearly $50m in development application approvals.

IT HAS been a successful year for Richmond Valley Council, after clocking up almost $50 million in development approvals in the last financial year.

In 2018-2019 DA values across the LGA increased by 11 per cent to $49.4 million, up from $44.4 million in 2017-2018.

It was the third straight year of increases in the value of development approvals across the Richmond Valley.

Richmond Valley Council general manager Vaughan Macdonald said the council's long-term focus on supporting economic growth was "paying dividends”.

Mr Macdonald said a number of significant public and private development applications were approved by council in the last financial year, including the $4.9 million construction of the new Evans Head HealthOne, $10 million renovations and enhancements of Casino's Richmond Lodge aged care facility, stage two upgrades to the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange totalling $6.5 million, and the $3.5 million redevelopment of the Casino Drill Hall site.

He said council had also recently received a development proposal for a 69-lot subdivision at Broadwater, while planning for a new subdivision in Casino's Canning Drive was underway with release expected by the end of the year.

Mr Macdonald said the total number of development applications is showing a strong long-term pattern of growth, with 286 lodged in 2018-2019.

He said this was down slightly from 295 for the previous year, but well above the 262 approvals in 2016-2017, and 256 in 2015-2016.

He said one example of positive council action which could be attributed to the increase was the decision to slash developer charges for sewer services in 2013.

"Council undertook an internal audit in 2012 which found Richmond Valley's developer charges for sewer connections were higher than neighbouring councils,” Mr Macdonald said.

He said since that time the Richmond Valley had benefited from a consistent stream of residential development, from minor renovations such as decks, pergolas, pools and sheds, to new homes and to multi-lot subdivisions such as Currajong Drive at Evans Head.

"There was concern at the time that the higher-than-average charges would discourage development, which conflicted with council's strategy of trying to promote development and growth across the Richmond Valley,” he said.”

"Council's subsequent decision to slash the sewer contribution rate in 2013 delivered a saving in Evans Head of $24,000 per tenement, and $4600 per tenement in Casino.”

Mr Macdonald said this decision had "paid off in spades” with the annual value of development approvals tripling in the Richmond Valley from $16 million to $49 million, while the total number of development approvals increased from 187 to 286.

"The impressive rise in development approvals over the past five years suggests our decision to cut developer contributions to competitive levels was the right one,” he said.