Council chews on Rabbits Eat Lettuce future music events

MUSIC festival organiser Erik Lamir said the council are forcing events like Bohemian Beatfreaks out of the area.

Richmond Valley Council stated it was supportive of the outdoor festivals but said event organisers Rabbits Eat Lettuce were unwilling to address safety concerns.

Mr Lamir and Council spent hours in a conciliation conference on Thursday.

The main issue was that Council wanted REL to remove all temporary structures after each festival at their 3,000-acre Kippenduff site near Casino, including office containers, art structures, bench seats and bamboo poles.

"Theses structures and assets remaining onsite at our venue is not causing any harm to the environment nor is it causing any aesthetic disturbance,” Mr Lamir said.

Temporary structure at the Rabbits Eat Lettuce festival site at Kippenduff near Casino.

"Standard practice across festivals is to leave assets on site.”

Mr Lamir said when a festival is on, there are regular emergency meetings at the site with police, RFS and Council. On March 31 at 4pm, Richmond Valley Council general manager Vaughan Macdonald was present. His comments were in the meeting's minutes.

"Glad I came out, things are improving from last year. Appears well run and we're working together as a team.”

Yet the November event of Bohemian Beatfreaks was relocated at the last minute from Kippenduff, near Casino to Warwick in Queensland, due to the withdrawal of NSW Police support.

"Following all the recent drama surrounding our most recent festival Bohemian Beatfreaks, we have now got information which shows that the Richmond Valley Council was in full support of the NSW Police action,” Mr Lamir said.

"Even after Rabbits Eat Lettuce won the recent court case in which Justice More ruled that the event was safe, Richmond Valley Council is still opposed to the festival and is not willing to work with REL.”

Rabbits Eat Lettuce organiser Erik Lamir. Susanna Freymark

A recent email from general manager Vaughan Macdonald advised REL of the Council's support of the action taken by NSW Police.

"This was eye opening and concerning to learn, that a council in a rural community is doing everything it can to force out a music and arts festival that contributes $1,000,000 plus annually to the local Casino economy,” Mr Lamir said.

A local waste disposal business earned $70,000 from each event.

Mr Lamir was keen to point out that the Warwick event had zero ambulance transfers off site and zero arrests within the venue.

"We've had five events at Kippenduff and there have been no arrests,” he said.

Council supported the NSW Police withdrawal of support for the scheduled November event following an assessment determining it as extreme risk.

Council recently joined with the NSW Police when Rabbits Eat Lettuce took the matter to the NSW Land and Environment Court.

"The result of the Court proceedings allowed the October event to proceed, subject to a number of stringent conditions set down by the Court. The promoters of the event chose to take it to Queensland, rather than comply with the Court's requirements,” a Council representative said.

Richmond Valley Council is supportive of economic development and events, however, they need to be well managed and beneficial to the greater Richmond Valley community, Council said.

"NSW Police has provided evidence after a number of previous events which show the high risk to the Richmond Valley community of people travelling to and from the events.

"Police have consistently had high numbers of positive drug and alcohol driving results. The drug use at the event is also something Council cannot support.

"Rabbits Eat Lettuce has been given time to address the concerns, but has been unwilling to effectively respond.”

Richmond Valley Council had initially approved a temporary application for a music festival and primitive camping ground for Rabbits Eat Lettuce in 2015, which allowed the organiser to hold two events per year for a five-year period.