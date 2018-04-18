No tenders received for $1.6million river project

RICHMOND Valley Council found themselves having to think outside the box on how to get important projects delivered after no tenders were received for the $1.6 million Woodburn Riverside Precinct project, even after a three-week extension.

In yesterday's meeting council reported they had sought tenders from appropriately qualified and experienced tenderers for the project and during the period 49 companies downloaded the tender documentation, although none were submitted.

Council had previously planned to have the works completed by December 15 this year but at this stage are having to reconsider how to get the job done.

Two options revealed were to enter into direct negotiations with any qualified contractors in line with the project scope and/or carry out the requirements of the project using prescribed organisations.

General manager Vaughan Macdonald said they had advertised this tender very widely.

"We also targeted (contractors) and likely business in our region to carry out this scale of project," Mr Macdonald said.

"It's disappointing we did not get one tender response.

He said they thought it was a combination of a fair bit of activity on at the moment along with the size of the project.

"We asked the question of Wiley's who do this sort of work and are doing the NRLX Stage 1 upgrade as a $7 million project but I think the $1.6 million isn't quite large enough to attract those a bit further away."

"We are asking the questions and will be looking at companies that could do this work and looking at direct negotiation.

"The other option is to project manage it in-house using subcontractors.

"We don't want to impact the timing at this stage. We are going to move forward on the basis of we still meet our time frames.

"We want to have substantial progress there by Christmas."

Mr Macdonald said council had previously faced a similar issue with the Woodburn Coraki Road.

"We didn't get a tender that suited the scale of the works but we are now in a position of having a project manger in house and the planning of that job is well progressed to the point where work is to start in May.

But, he said there were concerns for other significant projects.

"The drill hall is another project following very closely."

"(We considered if) there was any benefit in putting the two projects together.

"It's a real issue for us if we go through the same process of tender for the drill hall and we end up with the same outcome.

"First, we have to go through the tender process to get to the point where we can then directly negotiate.

"It's about thinking outside the square on how we can get these projects delivered."