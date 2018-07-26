Council 'can't afford' Lennox rock wall proposal

A REVIEW of a council report into the Lennox Head Seawall Study morphed into a look at dredging and climate change in Ballina today.

Ballina Shire Council was expected only to acknowledge the contents of the report from staff, which explained the details of the proposed seawall project, which was set to protect the town from coastal erosion and sea level rise.

But they instead agreed to seek funding for the seawall and renew calls for other measures.

According to the plans, the project would involve a $29 million investment across three stages.

Councillor Sharon Cadwallader said the council should seek support from other levels of government.

"We know what needs to be done here,” Cr Cadwallader said.

"But it's all about money. It's all about how we can afford this.

"There's no way that council can afford to do this mitigation to protect the beach and protect the amenity down there.”

Cr Cadwallader suggested councillors write to Federal Minister for Climate Change Josh Frydenberg to explain the region's "predicament” and the need for funding models that support councils' "capacity to address climate change”.

Along with this addition, councillors also agreed to write to the State Government's Grants Commission and the Australian Local Govermnent Association.

They will also continue to lobby for dredging of the Ballina bar and sand bypass systems.

Cr Eoin Johnston said there were "a number of options on the table”.

"I think it's hugely complex and expensive whatever we do,” he said.

"I'm glad it's on the table.”

Deputy Mayor Keith Williams said he'd recently attended a floodplain management conference as a delegate for Rous County Council, where climate resilience was a hot topic.

"In Australia we spend 10 times as the amount dealing with the effects of disasters than we do actually preventing disasters,” he said.

While he supported the motion before the council, Cr Williams said he would continue to lobby for the dredging of the Ballina Bar.

He said pumping sand from the bar could help to replenish sand on the beach at Lennox Head while making the crossing safer.

The first stage, costed at $7.5 million, would include the section from Byron St to Foster St, followed by a $12.5 million second stage stretching the upgrade to the Surf Life Saving Club.

The final stage would continue the works to the Lake Ainsworth Sport and Recreation Centre, expected to cost $9 million.

The report indicated construction of a rock wall would be a "short term project”, possible in the five to 10 years, but did not have an allocated funding pool.

The project would therefore "impact significantly on other programs unless other funding strategies are identified”, the report said.