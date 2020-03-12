Council backflips on controversial obstacle course plan

Location of the Fit Farm on a Tuncester property.

A CONTROVERSIAL obstacle course proposed for Tuncester has had its approval rejected by Lismore City Council one month after getting the go-ahead to start construction.

A two-year trial period for the ‘Fit Farm’ was approved by the council at the February meeting but that decision was rescinded this week.

After a lengthy community access meeting, which saw 12 people speak for and against the plan, the council on Tuesday rejected the development application.

The proposed Fit Farm looked to build an obstacle course, a sandbag carrying track, a billy cart track and car parks at the Rosehill Rd property.

But Tuncester residents had objected over concerns for traffic, noise and privacy impacts.

“Bringing more drivers who are unfamiliar with this road will make it more dangerous,” Rosehill Rd resident Jason Drew said.

Councillor Adam Guise said the council, which had previously been rejected the application last year, needed to stick to its original decision.

“The applicant’s planner said last meeting this is a development that the impact can’t be ascertained until initial consent is given,” Cr Guise said.

“Approving a development is just a trojan horse for a development that continues and changes over time.

“We (can’t) leave the community in charge of policing it.

“They shouldn’t have to be holding developers to account in conditions they are upholding their consent.”

But Marion Brownlie, who’s son lodged the DA, said they would still be going ahead with plans to open the business.

“We have an application with the Land and Environment Court sitting on the desk at our lawyers,” Ms Brownlie said.

“This DA has been approved by council three times.”