Council assures residents water is safe to consume, again

AFTER receiving numerous complaints about the taste and smell of the Tenterfield Dam water, the council has explained how the town's water supply is safe for human consumption.

The complaints came after the fire-ravaged catchment area received torrential rainfall. Earlier this month Tenterfield Shire Council assured the community that chemicals used in treatment of the water are food grade and in line with NSW Health Guidelines

To put minds at ease, the council has again assured the community the water quality from the dam is being "constantly monitored" and is safe to consume.

A statement released by the council yesterday said: "Although the Boil Water Alert issued in early October remains in place until further notice, the community can be assured that constant monitoring, treatment and surveillance measures are in place to ensure the water quality of the town supply".

"Council treats the water at the Filtration Plant. This is a slow process and generally takes 10 to 24 hours to produce enough water to ensure supply for the town each day," the statement said.

"The chemicals used in water purification are of food grade, hence have no deleterious effects on consumption, bathing or food preparation."

The filtration plant, although aged, uses processes designed to flocculate (this is where a food grade chemical is added to remove particles in the raw dam water by gathering these particulates together - this is called a floc).

This is undertaken in a large tank with paddles to move the water slowly to enhance the flocculation process.

The floc is then slowly put into a settling tank with tubes called a tube settler where the floc is turned into a sludge.

The sludge is removed from the treated water into a sludge lagoon and then put through dewatering bags so waste sludge can be removed easier.

The water continues to be purified as it is sent to large filters made with garnet and sand to remove finer particles.

The filters require a lot of maintenance to ensure they are working to NSW Health specifications.

The filters are monitored daily by the council's trained and accredited water officers using a scientific instrument called a turbidity meter (a turbidity meter measures fine particles in water).

These meters are calibrated and serviced to ensure they provide true readings of the water clarity, with additional testing undertaken at NATA registered laboratories.