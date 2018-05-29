Council asks: What does Australia Day mean to you?

AUSTRALIA DAY DEBATE: A man hold a flag where the Aboriginal flag replaces the Union Jack during a protest on Australia Day, Friday, January 26, 2018.

AUSTRALIA DAY DEBATE: A man hold a flag where the Aboriginal flag replaces the Union Jack during a protest on Australia Day, Friday, January 26, 2018. MICK TSIKAS

LISMORE Council has launched a community consultation on the date of Australia Day as part of National Reconciliation Week.

In September 2017, Lismore City Council Council passed a resolution to consult with and inform the community about what January 26 means to the Aboriginal community and report back to Council within 12 months.

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith said the community consultation is entitled 'What Does January 26 Mean to You?' and people are asked to complete a short survey through Council's community consultation portal Your Say Lismore.

"Lismore City Council would like to contribute the voice of the people of the Lismore Local Government Area to the national conversation about the date that Australia Day is held," Cr Smith said.

"The Australia Day Council website states that 'January 26 has multiple meanings: it is Australia Day for some, and it is also, for some, Survival Day.'

"A number of councils around Australia are having conversations with their communities about the date Australia Day is held on, and we are joining that conversation (and) we would like people to take part in a survey and tell us what the date means to them."

Prior to the launch and in keeping with the Council resolution, members of the Aboriginal community were consulted about what January 26 means to them.

Council approached the Lismore City Council Aboriginal Advisory Group, the Aboriginal Interagency, Ngulingah Local Aboriginal Land Council and the Bundjalung Elders Council, and some responses are featured on the Your Say Lismore portal.

Council will send the results of the community consultation to the Prime Minister, local members and relevant federal and state government ministers.

The community consultation runs until July 15.

To provide feedback, visit Your Say Lismore at www.yoursay.lismore.nsw.gov.au.

Residents can also provide feedback direct to Council staff in The Quad during Reconciliation Week this Thursday, 31 May between 10am and 12pm or at the annual NAIDOC Day celebrations at the Lismore Showground on 5 July.