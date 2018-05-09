Council asks for patience with DAs

DEEP BREATH: Lismore Council have said a combination of staff leave and legislation changes are seeing them deal with a backlog of DAs.

A NORTHERN Rivers council has issued a plea for residents to be patient regarding their development approvals, citing unplanned staff leave and legislative changes for the delays.

Lismore Council's Development Assessment Coordinator, Chris Watts said the level of activity and number of applications received continued to escalate.

"This is evident as you drive around the Lismore Local Government Area and see the level of development, (which) is good news for our region but it does come with its challenges from a resource perspective,” he said.

"Some legislative changes have also come into effect recently which will affect every single development application.”

Mr Watts said the volume of DA was constantly growing.

"We are currently experiencing significant volumes of development applications, construction certificates (civil and building), section 138 and 68 applications, subdivision certificate applications, tree removal applications, trade waste, civil engineering, plumbing and building inspections and the like,” he said.

"We are endeavouring to manage with our current resources. Understand sometimes wait times are longer and your patience is appreciated.”

Mr Watts said as council reviews the applications on the Electronic Lodgement Portal as expediently as possible, they aim to have quotes undertaken routinely in approximately 72 hours.

"Unfortunately, we have experienced some unplanned staff leave due to unfortunate circumstances recently, and this has impacted our service delivery, resulting in delays,” he said,

"Delays have also been exacerbated by legislation changes and the expectations of the NSW Government to assess even more matters including biodiversity. The reality is, we have limited resources and we need to assess applications, do on-site inspections, provide pre-lodgement advice and the like.”

Meanwhile, he said respect was a core value and his team endeavours to treat all customers with respect.

"Recently, our staff have been the subject of verbal abuse and language that is not acceptable,” he said.

"We understand that delays and expense can be frustrating, but please also understand we are simply doing our jobs and abiding by the legislation.”

Mr Watts said people can help make the process be as smooth and fast as possible by preparing and correctly submitting all requested information.

He said on February 25, the Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016 came into effect which has implications for every single development application lodged with the council, whether for a carport or a 200-lot subdivision.

"The purpose of the act is to protect biodiversity, native vegetation and animal species, and their ecosystems,” he said.

Mr Watts said Environmental Planning & Assessment Act legislation changes principally reorganised the sequence of the act to afford a more logical format, resulting in the new numbering and/or identification of clauses.

He said the new Chapter 6 of the DCP - Village, Large Lot Residential and Rural Subdivision recently came into effect.

More information at www.lismore.nsw.gov.au