Council asks for $28M to upgrade airport

Ballina Byron Gateway Airport which is presently undergoing a $6.9 million upgrade but requires more investment to upgrade its runway. Marc Stapelberg

BALLINA mayor David Wright said he'd continue to lobby the State and Federal Governments to secure millions needed to upgrade the region's airport.

Ballina Byron Gateway Airport will need some $28 million worth of runway and apron upgrades in the coming years to cater to Jetstar's future fleet of Airbus A321 passenger jets.

The council has voted to allow Cr Wright to continue lobbying for funding despite the project previously being knocked back from the Federal Government's Building Better Regions Fund.

Cr Wright said Federal member for Richmond Justine Elliot was expected to meet with the council on the matter soon.

"We need Federal help,” Cr Wright said.

"It's Ballina's future, that airport.”

Cr Wright said the airport would continue to require investment into the future - with staff predicting the upgrade would be followed by $10 million worth of runway overlay renewal every 15 years - he felt its benefits for the region made the cost worthwhile.

Depending on the outcome of this weekend's state election, Cr Wright said he would continue to lobby that level of government as well.

Justine Elliot said she was "keen” to meet with the council.

"I'm very keen to sit down with them and hear about what the situation is and what funding they may be looking for,” she said.

"They do an outstanding job in terms of the services they provide.

"I want to work with Ballina Council in the future to get the best results for them.”

A council report had found the airport's financial viability was "at risk” if the runway upgrade is not funded.

The proposal is to widen the runway from 30 to 45m and to strengthen the airport apron to allow the A321 aircraft to land there.

Jetstar is upgrading its fleet of A320s - which currently travel to Ballina - to this larger model which demands wider infrastructure.

Council staff have recommended they seek 50% of the required funds through grants and attaining the rest through government grants.