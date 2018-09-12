Council approves brewery

AWESOME FOURSOME: Kelsey Cottrell, Carla Krizanic, Rebecca van Asch and Natasha Scott celebrating their Commonwealth Games win. They have been nominated for a women's team of the year award.

A YEASTY aroma will waft over the 104-year-old greens of the near-Brisbane club Sandgate if its proposed plan to the city council is approved. The club aims to install a brewery.

It will have seven brew vats and a beer hall seating 96 people overlooking its two greens. The beer would be produced three days a week and sold only over the bar with no plans for cans or bottles.

It is a novel step aimed at saving the club after the Sandgate RSL Memorial club from whom it leases the premises went into voluntary liquidation.

A report in the official state magazine Queensland Bowler says the council had not yet given the final go-ahead but the community support was positive and there had been no objections.

One money-making aspect of club life won't be used to save the place. "We will not have poker machines,” says club chairman Ian Connell.

State reps

ALSTONVILLE'S Peter Taylor will represent Zone One in the glamour event, the singles, at the NSW state championships at Ettalong starting on Saturday.

The pairs reps, from South Grafton Ex-Services, are Garry Ireland and Ron Wllkin.

Casino RSM's Damien Popp, David Ball and Jamie Eichorn will carry the zone's triples hopes while Tweed-Byron will provide the fours contenders - Andrew Montgomery, Terry Marsh, Phillip Clarke and Troy Makin (Ocean Shores).

The schedule is - September 21-22: state singles. September 19-20: state pairs. September 17-18: state triples. September 15-16: state fours.

MY VIEW . . . ON STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

IT'S that time of the year when the best bowlers this area can produce undertake a trek to compete against other champions of the state's 17 zones.

The state championships mercifully have departed from being all-Sydney affairs at which the bush trundlers were handicapped by lengthy travel, turf different from their tift-dwarf and were up against opposition the city big clubs could afford to pay as professionals.

In recent years Bowls NSW has shared the finals around. This year they are at Ettalong on the Central Coast.

Travel down there still is a costly exercise but one that clubs are prepared to take because it at least gives state selectors the chance to see that the Big Smoke doesn't have the exclusive right to competent bowlers.

Just the same, the next time a state side is named don't hold your breath waiting for a bushie to get the nod.

Rankings race

AARON Teys and his Warilla clubmate, multi world champion Jeremy Henry, have climbed up the latest national rankings to sixth and seventh.

The No 1 spot continues to be held by David Ferguson (men) and Natasha Scott (women).

Henry and Teys, with Kay Moran, form the Warilla Gorillas team in the televised Bowls Premier League at Brisbane's Pine Rivers club on November 14-16.

Award nominees

A TEAM of women's bowls fours are pitted against the Australian women's teams in cricket, rugby league, rugby union, football (soccer) and volleyball for the title A-Team of the Year.

The bowls nominees are the successful four from the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast - Kelsey Cottrell, Carla Krizanic, Rebecca van Asch and Natasha Scott.

Votes are cast online. They will close this Sunday and the winner will be announced on Monday.

Fee increase

IN A memo in May, Bowls NSW advised clubs that its fixed membership fee for 2018-19 had been increased by 1.9% in line with the CPI increase and would take effect from May 31. Any club experiencing financial hardship was encouraged to use the free services of the Bowls NSW club advisory committee. But it adds, 'any club seeking a review of their annual membership fee due to significant membership decline may do so in writing to the Board and may be requested to seek the advice of the club advisory committee prior to any consideration of this request'.

Expert team

THE much-publicised 'Bowling the Australian Way' coaches' conference at Mermaid Beach club on October 24-25 has added another presenter to the line-up of experts.

This is Tim Mahon, general manager of team performance at Commonwealth Games Australia. His topic at the conference on October 25 will be 'System Alignment and Integration'.

The emphasis of the conference will be on high performance coaching and is open to all Bowls Australia registered coaches.

Game psychology

RON Marshall, the big name in bowls a generation or two back, was the author of an article on the novice bowler. He said that 'without exception', the newcomer has rapid early progress, then enters a sharp slump. From this point he either rises to heights or stays mediocre.

"Frequently one finds that the tyro is not wholly responsible for the decline,” Marshall says. He blamed selectors placing the newcomer in games too early and in a wrong position in the team and skips who give instructions for shots that are not in the learner's repertoire.

"The beginner should not play in games until he has a reasonable chance of making a worthwhile contribution to the score,” the old-time bowls legend says.

Entries open

THERE'S a swag of dollars on offer in the Steller Victorian Open, an event that like the Australian Open, is really open - it caters for all bowlers. There is no qualification and the prize pool exceeds $50,000.

"Whether you're a talented grassroots bowler or a top grade champion, you can take part in Bowls Victoria's marquee event,” the blurb says.

Play in the Bowls Australia-ranked event in singles, pairs, triples and mixed pairs is on November 16-23. Entries will close on October 10.