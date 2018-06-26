Council appoints new general manager

BYRON Shire Council has a new general manager, and with ten years under his belt already with the council, he should hit the ground running.

Mayor Simon Richardson named Mark Arnold as the new general manager and he will officially take on the role on July 2.

Mr Arnold, who has been the acting general manager since Ken Gainger retired in January, has worked for Byron Shire Council for 10 years as the director of Corporate and Community Services.

"I am pleased to announce Mark was the successful candidate in a very strong field and I am really confident that he will be a great leader of the council over the next five years,” Cr Richardson said.

"Byron Shire is well known for having a passionate and engaged community that is demanding of its council. Mark has a strong rapport with many community groups already and he is also highly respected by the staff,” he said.

"I can imagine the first Byron-style council meeting would be quite an eye-opener for a new general manager but there certainly won't be any surprises for Mark because after 10 years here he has pretty much seen it all,” Mayor Richardson said.

Mr Arnold, who this year notched up 37 years in local government, said one of his top priorities when he takes over as general manager will be to empower the community in the council's decision-making process.

"The Byron Shire community is actively engaged and interested in the activities of council and, as an organisation, we need to respect this and work with our community to make sure that what we do reflects the needs, desires and values of our residents,” Mark Arnold said.

"There's never a dull moment in the Byron Shire and this is one of the things that I love about working here,” Mr Arnold said.

"There are a lot of exciting and innovative projects in areas like sustainability and renewables that are ready to go and I am looking forward to seeing these implemented.

"The community can also be assured that there will be a major focus on continuing to improve infrastructure like roads,” he said.

Mark Arnold came to Byron Shire Council in 2008 from Tenterfield Shire Council.

He started his career in 1981 at Warringah Council as a Trainee, before stints at Brewarrina, Coolah and then Tenterfield.