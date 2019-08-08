Menu
MISSING PERSONS WEEK: Malcolm Briggs went missing at Mullumbimby in 1974 or 1975.
Crime

Could you solve a 45-year-old missing persons case?

Harrison Astbury
by
8th Aug 2019 12:00 AM
THE man liked to smoke tailor-made cigarettes, and liked to put them in his left shirt pocket.

His name was Malcolm Briggs and he hasn't been seen since about 1974 or 1975.

Malcolm was last seen in the Mullumbimby area, but also resided in Tenterfield and Drake for a time.

Despite being missing for more than 40 years, he was only officially reported missing in early 2004 by his extended family who live in Casino.

The family lost contact with Malcolm when he moved across the border to Queensland.

Malcolm liked to wear King Gee-type work pants, and long-sleeved checked shirts.

Born in 1938, Malcolm would be 81 later this month, and is missing his left ear.

Approximately 172cm tall, Malcolm had a solid build, with fair skin, blue eyes and red hair.

Malcolm Briggs represents the oldest missing persons case in the Northern Rivers.

