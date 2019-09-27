Could you be the next dirtgirl or scrapboy?

Michael Balk (scrapboy) and Maree Lowes (dirtgirl) will be hanging up their overalls and the Dirtgirlworld production team are looking to the next generation to fill their gardening boots.

Michael Balk (scrapboy) and Maree Lowes (dirtgirl) will be hanging up their overalls and the Dirtgirlworld production team are looking to the next generation to fill their gardening boots.

THERE'S an evolution underway in dirtgirlworld. After 10 years of singing, dancing, sharing stories and encouraging families around the world to go outside and get grubby, it's now time for generational change.

Former Grafton-raised stars Maree Lowes and Michael Balk have both decided it's time to hang up their overalls and the Northern Rivers production team are looking for the next eco stars to inspire the next generation.

Dirtgirlworld turns 10 on December 5 (World Soil Day) so marking the milestone by introducing two new faces as the award-winning team's future story tellers and changemakers heralds a new era of eco-entertainment.

"As part of our nationwide auditions to find our next dirtgirl and scrapboy, we're again casting the spotlight locally on the Northern Rivers," says co-creator Cate McQuillen.

"We have so loved every minute of the journey with Maree and Michael as our debut dirtgirl and scrapboy, it would be wonderful to continue the local Northern Rivers connection".

While emotional about leaving such a definitive role like dirtgirl, performer Maree Lowes is super excited for dirtgirl 2.0.

"It's been a wild ride and a life-changing journey," Maree said. "I feel like I've been a positive part of change in the world.

END OF ERA: Maree Lowes (dirtgirl), left, and Michael Balk (scrapboy) are hanging up their overalls after 10 years of performing as the colourful children's characters. The DIrtgirlworld production team are on the lookout for two new faces to fill the big boots the pair will leave behind.

Michael Balk agreed. "I've been able to live my values and experience things I could never have imagined. Being scrapboy has been an absolute joy."

"We can't wait to see who steps up and steps into our boots and where they take the next part of the story."

If you are thinking of applying, then perhaps imagine a job that requires you be a cross between David Attenborough and Pink and you will be on the right track.

Ideally aged between 18 and 22, if you have a mighty singing voice, you love performing on stage and are at your best when in front of a band, you are half way there. You also need to be ready to pack your bag and tour festivals and events in 2020.

But you must also be into nature and gardening, love hanging out with families, be happy to hold worms and think compost rocks. Basically you aren't afraid to get your hands dirty.

You also want to teach by doing, not preaching. You walk the talk, knowing that for people to trust you, you have to live the values too. You want to be an inspirer more than an influencer and believe gardening will save the world.

You have great hope for the future and know who Greta Thunberg is. You want to be part of the solution and are ready to be a global change maker. Who knows, you may even meet Greta one day.

One of the first jobs for the new dirtgirl and scrapboy will be a live tour that kicks off on December 26, launching 2020 with brand new adventures throughout the year and beyond. There will be live gigs with YouTube content and social media creating.

"This is quadruple threat kinda world," Cate said, "Singing, dancing, embodiment and sharing by remaining natural, authentic and grounded by day."

"Costa the garden gnome is staying put so we are building an undeniable trio of poptomism, nature-loving, grubby funsters who know that a world where growing food and making compost rules is the future.

"Together we will grow a generation of families who dig sustainable lifestyles across the nation and the globe."