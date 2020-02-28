Could you be the next Casino Beef Week Queen?

CROWNING GLORY: 2019 Beef Week Queen Shatarne Newman in the festival's street parade in Casino. Photo: Susanna Freymark

IT'S time to shine for young women who are passionate about the Richmond Valley and the rural lifestyle.

If this sounds like you, make sure you jump in and enter this year's Beef Week Queen competition.

Casino Beef Week organisers said the competition is a chance to learn, grow, experience and become a Richmond Valley Ambassador.

The competition is open to all local girls aged 18-25, with the queen set to be announced at the festival's opening night gala on May 23.

The queen and all entrants will enjoy a full week of meeting new people and getting involved in major events during the 11-day festival, which runs from May 23 to June 2.

Organisers said as well as gaining rewarding experiences, the winner will receive up to $2000 towards an educational course of your choice, as well as flights and accommodation to Sydney and $500 spending money.

Festival organisers said the aim of the Beef Week Queen competition is to find the person most suitable to represent young rural women in the area.

Candidates are judged on personality, confidence, rural and general knowledge, presentation and speech.

They are also asked to demonstrate an understanding of their local community and current affairs.

Last year Stratheden dairy hand Shatarne Newman was announced the Beef Week Queen of the 38th Casino Beef Week festival.

Entries close Thursday, April 30 and are available at casinobeefweek.com.au.