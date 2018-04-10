Could you be the next Casino Beef Week Queen?

Beef Week Queen Ashleigh Little in the parade at 2017 Casino Beef Week.

IT'S time to shine for young women who are passionate about the Richmond Valley and the rural lifestyle.

If this sounds like you, there's one week left to enter this year's Beef Week Queen competition.

The queen and all entrants will enjoy a full week of meeting new people and getting involved in major events during the 11-day festival, starting May 19.

Preparations are well under way for the 2018 NCMC Casino Beef Week, and attendees can rest assured there will be plenty to enjoy from barbecues and eating competitions to cattle competitions and parades.

Beef Week president Stuart George said the aim of the Beef Week Queen competition was to find the person most suitable to represent young rural women in the area.

"Candidates are judged on personality, confidence, rural and general knowledge, presentation and speech,” he said.

"They are also asked to demonstrate an understanding of their local community and current affairs.

"Our Beef Week Queen entrants are Ambassadors for Beef Week and the Richmond Valley.”

The queen will do a presentation to the winners of the art show, they will be involved at the Beef Meets Reef festival, the breakfast, races and cattle competitions.

Last year Ashleigh Little was announced the Beef Week Queen and was crowned at the Official Opening Night of 2017 Casino Beef Week.

Ashleigh said the whole experience was lots of fun and she was glad to have met new people and make new friends.

"I would strongly recommend young women to enter the competition as it is a great confidence builder and opens your eyes to what our area has to offer,” she said.

The competition is open to local young women aged 18-25.

Entries close Monday, April 16 and are available at casinobeefweek.com.au.