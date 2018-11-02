Could you be our most eligible bachelor or bachelorette?

THE Northern Rivers singles are well and truly getting ready to mingle.

Entries of potential candidates for our Northern Rivers' most eligible bachelor and bachelorette are coming in thick and fast and good news is there is still a few days left to enter.

Today we have featured the profiles of two of those contestants who are open to finding someone special.

Charlie Templeton, 23

Charlie Templeton. contributed

The busy Wollongbar man said initially he entered the competition for "a laugh" but was very much "open to a serious relationship developing".

But running his own structural landscaping business makes Mr Templeton an extremely busy man, which he confessed has got in the way of him finding the one in the past.

"I don't have the time to go looking for love myself, or to watch TV," Mr Templeton said.

"I run my own business so I'm pretty much tied up all time."

He said once he did find love, he would make time for them to ensure the relationship could blossom.

"My ideal life-long partner would be motivated to achieve their goals, down to earth and chilled," he said.

"For a first date I'd like to take them out for lunch, something pretty chilled, going for a swim somewhere.

"I love going to the waterfalls around the region over summer."

Kellie Ann Marjoram, 24

Kellie Ann Marjoram. CONTRIBUTED

The "bubbly and fun" Harwood woman has been set-up a few times by friends, but has been so far "unlucky in love."

The retail-hospitality worker, who is also a qualified beautician and business administrator said while she had not yet been in a serious relationship, she was not giving up any time soon.

"I know they are out there, " Ms Marjoram said.

"So far I've only had flings and 'could bes'."

She said she was looking for a serious partner and had been for a long time.

"I'm looking for another version of me, someone to enjoy life with and spend time with.

"My preferred date would be something fun, not your typical dinner type of thing, maybe bowling or something adventurous. I'm quite spontaneous - I like to get out - I like being outdoors."

She said she was enjoying watching The Bachelotte and even gets to watch it at work.

To enter, email a photo of yourself, your name, age, location, occupation, a sentence about yourself and what you're looking for in your perfect partner to news@northernstar.com.au by midnight this Sunday, November 4.

Please include your phone number (not for publication purposes, but for our records and in case we need to contact you.)

The results will be compiled into a photo gallery and a series of articles where we reveal who our candidates are.

Results will be published in in an upcoming edition of the newspaper, as well as on The Northern Star's website and Facebook page.

Once we have collated all submissions we will reveal our participants and from there we will choose the Northern Rivers' most eligible bachelor and bachelorette.

Winners will be invited to participate in a professional photo shoot.