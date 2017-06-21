Could you be a mentor for our youth?

ACROSS GENERATIONS: Bev Burnham and Arabella Roberts, 14 are part of the Youth Frontiers program.

THE generational difference has been greatly reduced at Southern Cross K-12 High School thanks to the Youth Frontiers program.

Last year's program was such a success and Arabella Roberts enjoyed herself so much, she has signed up for another year.

The year 9 student is one of a number of students that will be under a mentor while doing projects around the school.

"I am really into my art,” she said.

"So I'd like to do a project with that, or some kids like to plant trees for shade.”

Thanks to mentors like Ballina-On-Richmond Rotary's Bev Burnham, the students will be guided and encouraged to complete whatever projects they get involved with.

"I have been involved with young achievers before,” she said.

"I have been mentored and you learn a lot and the mentor draws out good things from the student.”

Youth Frontiers is a community connect program involving volunteer community mentors working one hour per week with a Year 8 or 9 student in a local high school.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit organisation responsible for delivering the program to Northern Rivers schools including Southern Cross K-12.

Dean Files is the new co-ordinator for the program.

"I have just retired after 30 years as a primary school principal in the Northern Rivers...my role includes training and supporting community mentors and working with the school and students involved in the program,” he said.

"The program is ready to start but as yet we do not have enough mentors.”

Arabella said she is looking forward to this year's program.

"It's such a good relationship (between student and mentor) and all ideas are discussed,” she said.

"I love it as the kids can take ownership of the project and that way we get more out of it.”

If you feel you have something to offer young people through this mentoring program,

contact Dean Files 0419874520 or dean.files@bbbsau.org for more information.