Could Tweed be the last hope for Tamworth farmers?

GREENER PASTURES: A Tamworth farmer is hoping to send her cattle to Tweed in a bid to save her farm. Contributed

TAMWORTH farmers are turning to the Tweed in a last-ditch effort to save their cattle from harsh drought conditions.

Jenny Flissinger and her husband Frank haven't had decent rain on their Calala property since January 1, 2015.

"The biggest struggle is keeping the cattle fed and staying alive ourselves," Ms Flissinger told the Tweed Daily News.

"The bills are put on the back-burner and we eat cheap like all of them on the land down here.

"But in two years down the track, we'll have no more money to buy feed after this. We have had no feed in our paddocks since November last year and we used the last of our own hay in February.

"Our hydroponic shed got destroyed by a wind storm and we have not put cattle hay in the shed for over 24 months.

"People who have been in Loomberah next to Calala say they have been farming here for three generations and have never had it so bad."

After she had to sell more than 50 head of cattle earlier this year, Ms Flissinger said she was desperate to keep the farm operating and turned to Facebook in the hope of finding someone to take the cattle off her hands while the drought continued.

After advertising all along the coast for a small amount of agistment without much response, Ms Flissinger got in touch with Limpinwood resident Reenie Henderson, who runs a Boots for Farmers campaign, where donations of $50 help buy boots for those out west.

"I saw an ad with Rennie and her Boots for Farmers and commented on how I thought she was a sweetheart for doing what she does with the boots," Ms Flissinger said.

Ms Henderson, who admits she doesn't "know the first thing about cattle", said she was willing to help in any way she could and was now working with Ms Flissinger to find space for her remaining 21 head of cattle.

While Ms Henderson can't accommodate all of the cattle on her property, she's hoping others around the Tweed could spare a paddock to help the struggling farmers.

"As an area, we're getting the soft end of the drought and as much as people complain that it's so dusty, I still have grass and I don't have trees that are falling over out of the ground but those farmers do," she said.

"We've got a moral duty to help where we can."

While there's still a bit to sort out in terms of logistics, tick prevention and transport, Ms Flissinger said she was hopeful people would lend a helping hand during this hard time.

"We have been told this week it could be hard for cattle in coastal areas so will have to do some more checking," she said.

If you'd like to help, visit Boots for Bushies on Facebook.