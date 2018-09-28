Could this be the first hemp water to hit the region?

Sydeny's Natalia Moubarak has persevered to launch her +hemp water which will be coming to shops in Byron Bay and Nimbin soon.

Sydeny's Natalia Moubarak has persevered to launch her +hemp water which will be coming to shops in Byron Bay and Nimbin soon. CONTRIBUTED

A PASSIONATE mum has overcome a string of rejection to bring the Northern Rivers a drink with natural twist - hemp water.

Mother-of-two Natalie Moubarak has been knocked back from 13 beverage manufacturers, 19 distributors, seven food technologists, Facebook and Instagram, but after 18 months of perseverance she succeeded in developing and launching +Hemp water in June.

Soon after its development Mrs Moubarak's creation was snapped up by a growing list of retailers and will soon be on the shelves in Byron Bay and Nimbin.

"It's an amazing feeling," the 31-year-old said.

"It's the first beverage of its kind in Australia.

"Business has sky rocketed in the last six weeks and word has gotten out.

"It's been amazing to achieve my dreams. I'm happy I did it but it was hard ... I almost gave up a few times."

Mrs Moubarak's hemp journey started 17 years ago when she was diagnosed with psoriasis and her mum introduced her to hemp oil.

"It helped to soothe the pain, because because steroid based creams were too harsh on my skin," she said.

"Hemp has many other health benefits and may help assist with healthy skin decreases cholesterol and has been linked to cardiovascular health.

"The oil has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and increases your immune system.

"Hemp itself has all omega 3's and 6 and we've added vitamin C to the water. It is classified as one of the superfoods."

In 2016, Mrs Moubarak began tracking the legislation for hemp-based foods. She wanted to be first-to-market with a high-quality omega-rich hemp water comprising organic hemp oil, and personally banked on her belief that hemp foods would be legalised.

She visited multiple hemp farms across Western Australia, Queensland, Victoria and South Australia and spoke with hemp industry experts, and eight food technologists to work out how to process hemp with water. She did market research with students and met manufacturers and bottlers.

"I carried out paid trial testing over 12 months and turned my kitchen into a lab," she said.

"I trademarked the brand name and put $100,000 of my own money into the entire business venture."

Hemp was legalised as a food in Australia in November 2017 after a major review by Food Standards Australia New Zealand. It is a strain of the cannabis plant, but contains negligible traces of tetrahydrocannabinol, found in cannabis. Mrs Moubarak worked hard to source a hemp oil that had nil levels of tetrahydrocannabinol.

"It was hard and took me at least six months to find the oil," she said.

"I didn't want traces of TCH and I didn't want people getting pulled over after two or three bottles and get tested.

"I also didn't want to limit people to a bottle a day, and I wanted it to be accessible for children too. My kids drink it."

For her first product run this month, Mrs Moubarak cold-called distributors - many of which declined to meet with her - and more than 50 food-service venues. While Facebook and Instagram wouldn't let her advertise, her organic posts were shared rapidly and some cafes and fitness centres in Sydney, Melbourne and Queensland - and even the US - asked to stock +hemp.

Today, +hemp is available in 46 retailers, including selected IGAs and BP service stations.

"The next step is to release two new flavours by January, and to expand globally," she said.

"It's very exciting."

For more information head to plushemp.com.au