Could the Toadinator be the answer to the cane toad issue?
Technology

Could this be the answer to the cane toad problem?

2nd May 2018 12:00 PM

CANE toads are an invasive, introduced species, slowly creeping their way across Australia, but inventors of the Toadinator hope they can stop them in their tracks.

Animal Control Technologies Australia (ACTA) and James Cook University (JCU) researchers have developed new trap technology to capture cane toads, reduce their numbers and potentially slow their spread into new areas.

Cane toads adversely affect Australian ecosystems, are toxic to native predators, compete with and prey upon native species, are dangerous to pets and can spread disease.

The new trap for cane toads was known as the Toadinator. The effectiveness of the Toadinator was due to an advanced sound lure, developed in conjunction with researchers, that when activated, traps up to 10 times the number of toads compared to traps without the sound lure.

Managing Director of ACTA Linton Staples said: "This technology has been years in the making and we have a product that can really help reduce the number of toads.”

