Corbmac Fanning of Fanning Rural Agencies.
Could there be a spike in cattle prices on the horizon?

Sean Fox
by
5th Apr 2019 1:01 AM | Updated: 9:39 AM
A ROCKHAMPTON rural agent expects the buying market could improve with a possible spike in cattle prices on the horizon.

President of Rockhampton Combined Agents Society, Corbmac Fanning said after a tough period three weeks back, CQLX Gracemere will see 2600 head of cattle come through the yards today.

Buyers could expect to see good sized, quality cattle at the yards which will consist of steers, heifers, cows and calves.

Mr Fanning said in the past fortnight, there had been a renewed interest in buying cattle, especially weaners.

It has been hard for agents to sell steers and heifers as they were hard to place on the land in the dry conditions, which saw prices decline.

"There were no paddocks to put them in as it was so dry," he said.

"The rain has prompted more buyers in the market."

Mr Fanning said buyers from the northwest and western parts of Queensland have since come to look further afield to purchase cattle after the rain.

