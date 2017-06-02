Could the Northern Rivers get a drug testing hub?

AS part of the proposed 2017-2018 financial budget, the federal government wishes to implement drug testing facilities for welfare recipients.

The project is designed for those people with drug problems who receive Centrelink support, to curb their addictions and get back to work.

The next stage of the proposal is to look for suitable locations for a test run to the trial.

The question is how and where will the government decide to select locations for the drug testing hubs.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said all areas across Australia are being considered for the new trial announced in the budget.

"The selection of the sites will be carefully considered and will be based on the best available evidence and data,” Mr Hogan said.

Relevant evidence which will contribute to the final locations of the hubs will be determined by data from the following:

The Australian Intelligence Commission's National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program Report 2017

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare's 2013 National Drug Strategy Household Survey

State/territory government crime statistics in relation to drug use and possession

Administrative data from the Department of Human Services on job seekers with identified drug dependency issues

Locations where there is access to drug treatment services to ensure we can help people address their substance abuse issues so they can get back to work.