Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Could the Northern Rivers be a solar superpower?

Could the Northern Rivers become a solar superpower?
Could the Northern Rivers become a solar superpower?
Samantha Poate
by

A NEW report by the Nature Conservation Council has labelled the North Coast of New South Wales as a renewable energy superpower.

In 'Repowering our Regions', author Dr Brad Smith identifies the Northern Rivers as "the rooftop solar capital of NSW".

"About 30% of the region's households are generating their own power with solar, well ahead of the state average of 18%," Dr Smith said.

However, he feels the region could be doing more to help Australia meet their Paris Climate Change Agreement.

"We think the North Coast could more than double the number of homes with rooftop solar and massively ramp up the amount of power people in this region can feed into the grid," Dr Smith said.

With around 62,800 homes already having solar panels in the region, Dr Smith hopes this number will be over 125,600 by 2030.

"It's a big job, but making NSW electricity system 100% renewable is 100% doable," he said.

"The only thing standing in the way is the lack of leadership from the NSW Government."

"Gladys Berejiklian is the only Premier in eastern Australia without a plan to clean up our electricity system."

Dr Smith, the Nature Conservation Council's Senior Climate and Energy Campaigner said implementing the reports recommendations in the North Coast would:

  • Generate 1,100 jobs.
  • Generate enough electricity to power 310,000 homes.
  • Avoid pumping 1.4 million tonnes of carbon pollution into the atmosphere.

This week, the Nature Conservation Council will be hosting two meetings on the North Coast to launch the report.

"We chose Lismore and Mullumbimby as venues to launch our report because climate change and energy policy are major concerns for people in the region," Dr Smith said.

"Recent polling in Lismore found more than 60% of people were more likely to vote for a party that established a fund to boost clean energy, permanently banned CSG, reduced coal-fire power and increased wind and solar energy."

"We will be calling on people to help lobby politicians and their representatives to make a change for the whole State."

Dr Smith said he has been in meetings with a few MPs especially in the last week ahead of the report launch.

"Responses have mostly been positive but we don't have any commitment to action yet," he said.

"Now is the time to put the pressure on the Government to make the change."

Topics:  electricity renewable energy solar

Lismore Northern Star
Warning: Tunnel will be closed, expect delays

Warning: Tunnel will be closed, expect delays

THE tunnel will be closed for 10 hours for the next two nights while essential maintenance work is undertaken.

Curtin raised on Nats' 2019 Lismore election bid

Tregeagle macadamia farmer Austin Curtin out-polled Tenterfield mayor Peter Petty, and real estate agent Andrew Gordon, at the Nationals' second community-wide pre-selection poll on Saturday.

Grassroots member with no political experience candidate for Lismore

PHOTOS: Former school captain named Bangalow Showgirl

Maisie Morrow, winner of the Land Sydney Royal Easter Showgirl 2017, with winner of 2017 Bangalow Showgirl competition Neve Kelly, and last year's winner Isobel Boyle ,who officially opened this year's show.

Town celebrates farming achievements

HEAD ON: Footage shows cars ablaze

Two cars burst into flames after they were involved in a head on collision on the Pacific Highway at Ulmarra on Sunday, 19th November, 2017.

The Pacific Highway has been re-opened after a fiery crash.

Local Partners