Could The Footy Show be set to make a comeback?

by Oliver Caffrey
22nd Jul 2019 6:00 AM
IT was only given its last rites as a regular program three months ago, but Tim Watson has hinted at a permanent comeback for former Channel 9 powerhouse The Footy Show.

The Essendon great said on his SEN breakfast show this morning that a rumoured trial run in September could pave the way for an incredible regular return.

According to Watson, the Sunday Footy Show panel is in line for a one-off special on the Friday night before this year's AFL grand final.

Billy Brownless could be back on a Thursday night Footy Show. Picture: Mark Wilson
If that delivers ratings gold, then that team, hosted by Tony Jones, could slot into Thursday nights from next year.

"I can tell you that on the Friday night before this year's grand final...Channel 9 will have their Sunday Footy Show panel all together," Watson said on SEN Breakfast this morning.

"The feeling is that if it goes really well and if it rates really well, there's a possibility that it may be the replacement Footy Show next year.

On the Jones-led Sunday morning panel is former AFL champions turned media personalities Nathan Brown, Kane Cornes, Matthew Lloyd, Billy Brownless, as well as AFL Media reporter Damian Barrett.

If the Friday night special goes ahead, it would follow the Grand Final Footy Show a night earlier.

Channel 9 has already confirmed long-time host Eddie McGuire will be back with his original sidekicks Sam Newman and Trevor Marmalade on September 26.

McGuire and Newman are back in September. Picture: Channel 9
"I'm so delighted that we're putting all our resources into one spectacular Thursday night grand final week Footy Show," McGuire said last month.

"It is a chance for us to pay homage to not only the Grand Final, but 25 fantastic years of The Footy Show."

The new-look Footy Show was axed in May after declining ratings, being regularly smashed by Channel 7's Front Bar.

The 2019 Footy Show failed to resonate with viewers. Picture: Nicki Connolly
Watson said Channel 9's Footy Classified, featuring Lloyd, Chris Judd, Caroline Wilson and Craig Hutchison, could be ramped up from a weekly show to three nights a week from next year.

Channel 9 has been contacted for comment.

 

