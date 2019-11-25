Could RATM be headlining Splendour?

Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against The Machine at Big Day Out on the Gold Coast.

Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against The Machine at Big Day Out on the Gold Coast. Michaela O'Neill/mo172255j

Not all leaked posters can be trusted but it appears that an Australian Rage Against the Machine tour could be on the cards.

It is always important not to jump the gun and to approach leaked tour posters with a healthy dose of scepticism but it appears the official Rage Against The Machine instagram account leaked their own tour poster.

The rumour mill went into overdrive when the Rage instagram page shared a poster with Australian tour dates on it including Byron Bay.

Screenshots of the poster appear to show a face with red crosses covering the eyes.

Tonedeaf reported that the post went up at 11:40pm on November 24.

The post looks like it has since been deleted on the RATM instagram page but music media outlets are still reporting on the unexpected post using screen shots from twitter.

Rage announced their reunion on November 1 this year with five confirmed American dates including Texas, Arizona and California.

The Californian dates supposedly match with Coachella.

The new poster shows added dates for Europe, United Kingdom, Asia and more North and South American dates.

The dates could also match up with Glastonbury 2020 with the deleted poster featuring UK dates starting on June 27 and ending on July 7.

Glastonbury Festival 2020 runs from June 24 to June 28.

If the screenshots of the poster are to be believed then the three dates for Australia and New Zealand include Byron Bay, Melbourne and Auckland.

Last year Splendour took place between July 19 and July 21.

The date on the poster would put Rage in Byron Bay on July 18.

If Splendour ran on the weekend of July 17, 18, 19 that would mean Rage could be the headliners for the Saturday slot.

Their last Australian tour performances were at Big Day Out in 2008, although Prophets of Rage brought some of that incredible magic to Download in 2018.

There has been no mention of Rage in the Download 2020 lineup, and Prophets of Rage have recently declared their disbandment following the Rage Against The Machine reunion announcement.

Splendour in the Grass has been contacted for comment.